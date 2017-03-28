Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BTIG Research

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Brean Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.88 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $739.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

