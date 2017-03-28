Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) PT Set at $20.00 by FBR & Co

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been given a $20.00 target price by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. FBR & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APLE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) opened at 18.55 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $282.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 250.01%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,511.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,258.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,004,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,389,536.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $269,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 404,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 913.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 208,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 548,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 94,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

