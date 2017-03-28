Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $18.84.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 66.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 112,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 1,847,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,682,000 after buying an additional 240,880 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

