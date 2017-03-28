Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (ANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 28th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) opened at 5.49 on Tuesday. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Anworth Mortgage Asset had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that Anworth Mortgage Asset will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential mortgage loans.

