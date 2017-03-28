Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $112.84 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corp lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.61.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) opened at 111.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion and a PE ratio of 157.52. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $98.28 and a 52 week high of $136.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.50. The firm earned $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post $4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud-upgraded-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev NV

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.