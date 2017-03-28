Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Downgraded by Bank of America Corp to Neutral

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. Bank of America Corp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) opened at 111.37 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post $4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,286,000 after buying an additional 198,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev NV

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

