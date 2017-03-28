Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) opened at 115.25 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 194.79 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/anglo-pacific-group-plc-apf-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.77) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo Pacific Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.89).

About Anglo Pacific Group plc

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (Anglo Pacific) is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company’s producing royalties include Kestrel, Narrabri, Maracas Menchen, El Valle- Boinas/Carles (EVBC) and Four Mile. The Company’s development royalties include Salamanca, Groundhog, and Amapa & Tucano.

