Anglo American plc (AAL) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,450 ($18.22) to GBX 1,400 ($17.59) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,370 ($17.22) to GBX 1,470 ($18.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Anglo American plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 1,470 ($18.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Haitong Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 1,240 ($15.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,317.81 ($16.56).
Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) traded down 3.91% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1203.50. 6,445,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 15.33 billion. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 469.65 and a one year high of GBX 1,529.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,164.76.
In related news, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.53), for a total value of £46,043.48 ($57,865.38). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($15.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,189.28 ($11,548.67).
About Anglo American plc
Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.
