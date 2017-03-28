Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Target Price at $28.25

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FIG Partners cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of United Community Banks to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) opened at 26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. United Community Banks has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is conducted by its subsidiary, United Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank that serves markets throughout north Georgia, coastal Georgia, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and east Tennessee.

