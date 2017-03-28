Analysts Set TransCanada Co. (TRP) Price Target at $66.27

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransCanada from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransCanada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price objective on TransCanada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other TransCanada news, insider William C. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.47, for a total transaction of C$92,205.00. Also, insider Dave Schultz sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$566,187.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,357.

Shares of TransCanada (TSE:TRP) opened at 62.35 on Thursday. TransCanada has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion and a PE ratio of 389.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set TransCanada Co. (TRP) Price Target at $66.27” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/analysts-set-transcanada-co-trp-price-target-at-66-27.html.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.