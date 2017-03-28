Analysts Set Parkway Inc (PKY) Price Target at $20.42

Parkway Inc (NYSE:PKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parkway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Parkway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Parkway in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parkway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parkway in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Parkway (NYSE:PKY) opened at 18.74 on Thursday. Parkway has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company’s market cap is $936.42 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Parkway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parkway during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parkway by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parkway during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parkway during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Parkway by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About Parkway
Parkway, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a portfolio of approximately five Class A office assets totaling over 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Galleria, Greenway and Westchase submarkets of Houston, Texas. The Company offers fee-based real estate services through its subsidiaries, which in total manages or leases approximately 2.7 million square feet primarily for third-party owners.
