Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/analysts-set-laurentian-bank-of-canada-lb-pt-at-58-09-updated.html.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) opened at 58.60 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.