Analysts Set Alere Inc (ALR) Price Target at $49.50

Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ALR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alere and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alere from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its position in Alere by 50.0% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alere by 349.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alere by 27.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Spot Trading L.L.C bought a new position in Alere during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, TT International bought a new position in Alere during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alere (NYSE:ALR) opened at 39.03 on Thursday. Alere has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The firm’s market cap is $3.40 billion.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

