Zacks: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) traded down 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,386 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 68.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

