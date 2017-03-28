Analysts Offer Predictions for Storage Vault Canada Inc’s FY2016 Earnings (SVI)

Storage Vault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Storage Vault Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Storage Vault Canada’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
About Storage Vault Canada
Storage Vault Canada Inc is a Canada-based self-storage and portable storage company. Its primary business is owning, operating and renting self-storage and portable storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The Company operates through the segments: Self Storage and Portable Storage.
