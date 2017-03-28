Storage Vault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Storage Vault Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Storage Vault Canada’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Offer Predictions for Storage Vault Canada Inc’s FY2016 Earnings (SVI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/analysts-offer-predictions-for-storage-vault-canada-incs-fy2016-earnings-svi.html.

About Storage Vault Canada

Storage Vault Canada Inc is a Canada-based self-storage and portable storage company. Its primary business is owning, operating and renting self-storage and portable storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The Company operates through the segments: Self Storage and Portable Storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Storage Vault Canada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storage Vault Canada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.