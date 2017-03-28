(Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell Sells 377,823 Shares of Amyris Inc (AMRS) Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 377,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $192,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 165,428 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $79,405.44.

On Monday, March 20th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 88,382 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,307.18.

On Tuesday, March 21st, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 223,073 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $107,075.04.

On Friday, March 17th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 339,908 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $166,554.92.

On Wednesday, March 15th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 270,374 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $124,372.04.

On Monday, March 13th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 346,429 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $173,214.50.

On Thursday, March 9th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 520,925 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $239,625.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 852,224 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $383,500.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 868,589 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $425,608.61.

On Monday, February 27th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 287,706 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $149,607.12.

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) opened at 0.4871 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $133.18 million. Amyris Inc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/amyris-inc-amrs-major-shareholder-sells-192689-73-in-stock-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 330.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,589 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Amyris worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.