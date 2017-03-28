Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,989 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.80 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.09.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

