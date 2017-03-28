Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) opened at 5.60 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company’s market cap is $73.80 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. The business earned $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Amtech Systems’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/amtech-systems-inc-asys-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.