American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Co. currently offers framed stock cabinets in almost 100 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low- pressure laminate surfaces. The entire product offering includes thirty-three door designs and five colors. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 88.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,843,596 shares in the company, valued at $160,982,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,865,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,698,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $4,022,480. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in American Woodmark by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,082,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,231,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after buying an additional 280,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,392.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after buying an additional 412,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

