American Express Company (AXP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Express’ shares have gained 41% in last one year that has outpaced the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of 27%. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its solid market position, strength in card business and significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. However, the company’s earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate mainly due to mounting loan loss provisions. Although the company expects EPS for 2017 in the range of $5.60–$5.80 reflecting an increase from its prior guidance of at least $5.60 per share, increase in provision for losses might uncertain the scenario. Moreover, a strong U.S. dollar, loss of Costco as a client and intense competition remain major near-term concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.86 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 77.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. American Express Company has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $82.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm earned $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In other American Express Company news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,550,337.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,581.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Brennan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,306 shares of company stock worth $12,814,347. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,667,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,804,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

