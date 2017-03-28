Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts Give American Express Company (AXP) a $97.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 target price on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded American Express Company from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.72 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on American Express Company from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Express Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 target price on American Express Company and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.98.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company earned $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts Give American Express Company (AXP) a $97.00 Price Target” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/american-express-company-axp-given-a-97-00-price-target-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Express Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 77,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $6,007,238.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,961.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,347. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in American Express Company by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.