American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $15.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/american-eagle-outfitters-aeo-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) opened at 13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.