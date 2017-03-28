Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $9.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) opened at 5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Ameresco has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.30.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 23,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $135,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a provider of energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. The Company’s principal service is the development, design, engineering and installation of projects. Its U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures; renewable energy solutions and services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

