Mark C. Lindgren Sells 1,024 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE) Stock

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $55,541.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) opened at 56.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ameren Corp had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Ameren Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren Corp by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameren Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 533,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Ameren Corp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 188,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Ameren Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ameren Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren Corp to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About Ameren Corp

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

