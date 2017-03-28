Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of Ambarella worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $5,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ambarella by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $22,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) opened at 56.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The business earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.92 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ambarella-inc-amba-shares-bought-by-state-street-corp.html.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.01.

In other news, CFO George Laplante sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $181,268.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,391.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $447,890.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,942. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.