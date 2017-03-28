Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,506 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 846.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.56 and a 52 week high of $862.79. The firm has a market cap of $404.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $920.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.95.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

