Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $909.08 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,005.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,011.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 838.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $848.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.22. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/alphabet-inc-googl-lowered-to-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.