Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. MKM Partners set a $935.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $923.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 838.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $848.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.22. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/alphabet-inc-googl-given-outperform-rating-at-rbc-capital-markets-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,376,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $260,940,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,505,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $12,524,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.