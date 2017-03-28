Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $960.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $935.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 819.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $663.28 and a one year high of $853.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $828.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $34,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.76, for a total value of $1,635,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,238 shares of company stock valued at $334,621,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,163,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $612,676,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

