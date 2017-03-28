Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,030,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,691 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State Street Corp owned 1.74% of Alphabet worth $9,285,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 819.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $828.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The company earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/alphabet-inc-goog-position-raised-by-state-street-corp-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $891.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.57.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total transaction of $151,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.42, for a total transaction of $1,704,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,238 shares of company stock worth $334,621,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.