Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) opened at 19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ally-financial-inc-ally-stock-rating-lowered-by-thestreet.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 231,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,434,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 628,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,773,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,472,000 after buying an additional 119,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.