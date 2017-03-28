Allianz Asset Management AG Takes Position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) opened at 19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $452.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.31.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vitamin Shoppe had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company earned $304.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their target price on Vitamin Shoppe from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

In other news, Director Richard L. Markee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $2,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Michael Becker sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $52,969.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at $44,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,161 shares of company stock worth $2,398,429. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, which includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats; direct, which sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com, and manufacturing, which provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement (VMS) products.

