Allianz Asset Management AG Lowers Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.52% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $296,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) opened at 41.35 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $552.30 million for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $279,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

