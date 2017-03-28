Allianz Asset Management AG Sells 23,659 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.05% of Fly Leasing worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 384,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 605,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) opened at 13.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $421.26 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $2.55. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines. The Company operates through aircraft leasing segment. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

