Allianz Asset Management AG Has $6,105,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.21% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 353,403 shares in the last quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 113.7% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 688,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 366,092 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 68,620 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 64.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) opened at 45.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/allianz-asset-management-ag-sells-2170-shares-of-macom-technology-solutions-holdings-inc-mtsi-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,176.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.