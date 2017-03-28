Coach Inc (COH) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) by 1,429.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.06% of Coach worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coach by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Coach by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Coach by 1.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,351 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Coach by 60.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) opened at 40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Coach Inc has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Coach had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coach Inc will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/allianz-asset-management-ag-raises-stake-in-coach-inc-coh-updated.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Coach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coach from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coach from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other Coach news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $81,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Coach Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coach Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.