Allianz Asset Management AG Invests $266,000 in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 104.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 612,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 11.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) opened at 32.47 on Tuesday. Orbotech Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $215 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orbotech Ltd will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORBK shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Orbotech in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Orbotech in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Supply Chain Market Research LLC boosted their target price on shares of Orbotech from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software. The Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry segment includes design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of solutions.

