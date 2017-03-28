Allianz Asset Management AG Increases Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 226.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 99,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 68,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after buying an additional 283,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 212.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,787,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 1,896,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) opened at 15.62 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm’s market cap is $3.58 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 41,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $698,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $250,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin R. Carpenter purchased 4,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $807,605. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

