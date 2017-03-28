Allianz Asset Management AG Continues to Hold Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Allianz Asset Management AG maintained its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment Corp worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 808,607 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,501,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,403,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,823,000 after buying an additional 419,457 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,987,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) opened at 58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.18. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a negative return on equity of 297.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $239 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s payout ratio is 204.80%.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Brett Petit sold 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $786,641.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 170,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,558,324.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

