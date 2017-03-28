Argan, Inc. (AGX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.54% of Argan worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 153,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 12,016.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 66,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) opened at 64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $986.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Avondale Partners cut Argan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $146,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 16,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,225,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,789. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

