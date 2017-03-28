Allianz Asset Management AG Has $240,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,750,000 after buying an additional 1,405,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,927,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,620,000 after buying an additional 467,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,843,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 455,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5,789.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 167,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $5,714,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) opened at 40.55 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm earned $130 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company has approximately two banking subsidiaries (the Banking Subsidiaries) doing business under the name of United Bank, one operating under the laws of West Virginia referred to as United Bank (WV) and the other operating under the laws of Virginia referred to as United Bank (VA).

