Allianz Asset Management AG Has $220,000 Position in Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWE)

Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) (TSE:PWT) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Penn West Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 11.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,976,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $10,731,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn West Petroleum by 418.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 558,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 450,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) opened at 1.62 on Tuesday. Penn West Petroleum Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock’s market cap is $814.49 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

PWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Penn West Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Penn West Petroleum Company Profile

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is an exploration and production company. The Company operates in the segment of exploring for, developing and holding interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

