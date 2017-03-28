Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 1.24% of Carriage Services worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 689.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 679,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 593,418 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) opened at 26.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.09. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,630 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $150,152.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Raymond Schenck acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

