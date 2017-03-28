Allianz Asset Management AG Acquires Shares of 6,081 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at 36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/allianz-asset-management-ag-acquires-shares-of-6081-cathay-general-bancorp-caty.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 61,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,472,648.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,246.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $137,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,712 shares of company stock worth $9,673,311. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.