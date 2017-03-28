Alliance Pharma plc (APH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) opened at 46.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 217.76 million. Alliance Pharma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.17.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 61,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £30,304.54 ($38,085.38).

About Alliance Pharma plc

Alliance Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in various business areas, such as Hydromol, secondary care, community and consumer products, established products and international.

