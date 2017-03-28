Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.12, for a total value of C$34,232.00.

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) opened at 30.98 on Tuesday. Altagas Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altagas Ltd (ALA) Director Sells C$34,232.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/allan-leslie-edgeworth-sells-1100-shares-of-altagas-ltd-ala-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altagas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$34.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

