Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their action list buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.33.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

