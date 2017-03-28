Vetr Inc. Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) to “Strong-Buy”

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $115.12 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on Alibaba Group Holding from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alibaba Group Holding to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on Alibaba Group Holding to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 108.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

