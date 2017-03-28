Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after buying an additional 94,408 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) opened at 43.54 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $558,408. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is engaged in real estate development, real estate leasing, materials and construction, and agribusiness. The Company operates in four segments: Real Estate Development and Sales, Real Estate Leasing, Materials and Construction, and Agribusiness. Real estate activities are conducted through A&B Properties, Inc and other subsidiaries of A&B.

