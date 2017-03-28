Aldermore Group PLC (ALD) Upgraded to Add by Peel Hunt

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 205 ($2.58). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 194 ($2.44) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 211 ($2.65) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price for the company. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldermore Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.42 ($3.21).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 218.68 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 753.88 million. Aldermore Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 102.00 and a one year high of GBX 256.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.73.

